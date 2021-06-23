Show You Care
Dry today, storm chances return tomorrow

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few showers are possible in the morning, but by the afternoon we are tracking a dry day. Highs today will reach the upper 70s and low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will increase throughout the overnight hours as temperatures only fall to the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain and storms will be likely through the day tomorrow. There will be plenty of breaks, but it will be a day to stay weather aware. There is the potential of a few strong to severe storms that could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and an isolated tornado. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

We will keep a rain and storm chance on Friday as highs stay in the 80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. For now, Saturday is looking dry with a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

