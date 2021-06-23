Drought conditions expanding in Iowa, driest June in state history so far

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drought conditions are causing problems for more than just humans, as many areas of the state are seeking more rainfall.

“Some of the sloughs and backwater has been down to an extent that the fish have moved,” Kyle Robinson, owner of Indian Creek Lure in Marion, said.

Robinson has owned his store for 15 years and fishes often. He said drought conditions have gotten so bad that it was making fishing challenging.

Justin Glisan, the Iowa State Climatologist, said around 75% of the state were in a moderate to severe drought as of last Thursday. This has been the driest June since the state started collecting data 149 years ago.

The very dry conditions have led 16 cities and water companies in western and central Iowa to tell the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that water restrictions have been put in place. The DNR said it doesn’t require cities to report water restrictions.

“A lack of water will impact the growing season, recreations, kayaking, and fishing,” Glisan said.

Glisan said moisture stress could be seen in some crops across the state. While he said this was record-breaking, he doesn’t believe this can be directly linked to climate change.

“Increasing temperatures in the atmosphere hold more water vapor and you get more rainfall events,” Glisan said. “I’m more concerned with flooding moving forward, not drought.”

Glisan said it was going to take about 2.5 inches of rain a week to start seeing improvements to water levels and crops. That was something Robinson said anglers were looking forward to heading into the fourth of July.

“As we get closer to the 4th of July, if we don’t get any water around here, it will continue to worsen,” Robinson said.

