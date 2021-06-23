Show You Care
Dakota Access lawsuit dismissed; future challenges possible

(photo by Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(photo by Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe challenging the operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Tuesday outlined a path for a future legal challenge to an ongoing environmental review, should the tribe seek to make one.

Boasberg indicated if the tribe plans to challenge the outcome of the study it must do so in the form of a new lawsuit that would be assigned to his court.

He also left open the possibility of reopening the case should any previous orders he made concerning the pipeline be violated.

Boasberg in May concluded the tribe had failed to demonstrate a “likelihood of irreparable injury” from the line’s continued operation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

