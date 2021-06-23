Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stanley Donahue was running from police for 14 hours after prosecutors said he shot at a Linn County Sheriff Deputy 10 times. But, documents from the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections said he ran from authorities in the past.

His inmate profile report said Donahue escaped while serving time for another crime in Illinois during December 2005. He was recaptured, according to the document, about three weeks later. A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections said she didn’t know if he escaped prison or jail.

Donahue is now facing a maximum of over 100 years of prison time in Iowa. He was charged with 10 counts on Tuesday including attempted murder of a peace officer, first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, willful injury, and disarming a peace officer.

Linn County prosecutors said Stanley Donahue robbed the Casey’s General Store with a gun and forced two employees into a store cooler. He shot the deputy who was responding to the robbery and then sped off in a minivan. The search for Donahue lasted 14 hours and ended on Monday once a KCRG-TV9 news crew spotted him walking down a gravel road less than a mile away. The news crew called 911.

Nick Maybanks, who is an assistant Linn County Attorney, said those charges could increase or decrease as authorities continue their investigation.

“At this point in time, we’re waiting to get the full reports from law enforcement to examine those, see if the charges that have been filed are appropriate,” Maybanks said.

Maybanks said those charges could be upgraded or downgraded as well. He said these charges are accusations and Donahue is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty.

Court and inmate records from Oklahoma show Donahue was charged and served time for multiple crimes in the past. In 2019, he pled guilty to having a firearm after being a convicted felon, knowingly concealing stolen property, and obstructing an officer. He was released from a prison in Oklahoma back in July 2020.

Inmate records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Donahue was charged and sentenced to prison for a robbery in 2013. The document also said he was charged and sentenced for using a weapon to hijack a vehicle in 2007.

Deputy William Halverson, who has been with the Linn County Sherriff’s Office for seven years, was identified on Tuesday as the deputy shot on Sunday night. He remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious, but stable condition.

In a written statement, Maybanks said the Linn County Attorney’s Office wanted to send their thoughts and prayers to Halverson and his family.

“Godspeed to Deputy Halverson and all of our local law enforcement,” he said. “We see you and we support you. If anyone sees an officer today, I invite you to thank them as well.”

