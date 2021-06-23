Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged...
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Documents: Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past
Coggon shooting suspect escaped while serving time, charged with robbery in past

Latest News

FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation
FILE - Harrison Ford attends the premiere of "The Call of the Wild" in Los Angeles on Feb. 13,...
Harrison Ford injures shoulder on ‘Indiana Jones 5’ set
The court had previously said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have...
Supreme Court limits when police can enter home without warrant
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
President Biden touts the U.S. reaching 300-million Covid vaccines administered in 150 days...
Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers