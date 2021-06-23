Show You Care
15 GOP governors urge release of Census redistricting data

FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit.
A group of Harvard researchers are coming out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial privacy method on the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data that are good enough for redistricting. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) - Fifteen Republican governors have sent a letter to the U.S. Commerce Secretary, urging that the U.S. Census bureau release redistricting data as soon as possible.

Tuesday’s letter to Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo says the governors recognize difficulties associated with completing the decennial Census during the coronavirus pandemic, which has postponed release of redistricting data until mid-August.

But the letter also says the ongoing delay puts states “in a nearly impossible situation to redraw lines prior to the 2022 election cycle” in U.S. House and state legislative districts.

The governors asked that redistricting data be released this month or as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

