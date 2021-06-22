Wolfe Eye Clinic alerts patients of exposed personal information

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Wolfe Eye Clinic announced today that they will be notifying approximately half a million current and former patients that their personal and health-related information may have been accessed by an unauthorized third party.

On February 8th, 2021 the clinic was a target of a deliberate cyberattack. Wolfe Eye Clinic responded immediately to the threat. The hackers demanded a ransom, which was not paid.

The clinic immediately began an investigation with assistance from independent IT specialists and forensic investigators to determine the impacts of the breach. The investigation took over four months to complete.

In a recent press release from Wolfe Eye Clinic, Chief Financial Officer, Luke Bland says, “We take our responsibility to protect personal information in our control very seriously and apologize for any concern or inconvenience this may cause”.

At this time there are no of identity thefts related to the February attack.

Wolfe Eye Clinic will be notifying those possibly impacted by the breach by mail. The company is also offering all impacted individuals up to 12 months of credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. If patients have questions or concerns about their information they can also call 1-833-909-3906.

