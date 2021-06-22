Water leak forces Dubuque City Hall to close down for the week

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A water leak has forced Dubuque city officials to close the City Hall building for the remainder of the week.

Bob Schiesl, the city’s assistant engineer, said that a circulation pump for the building’s heating and air conditioning system failed sometime over the weekend. No one noticed it until early Monday morning.

Schiesl said that the circulation pump is located on the third floor, which is the top floor of City Hall. When that device failed, it created a leak that caused water damage on the second floor, the first floor, and all the way down into the basement. He said the damage includes collapsed ceilings on the first and second floors.

“It also damaged equipment and some fixtures, and computers, and copy machines and televisions,” Schiesl said.

Schiesl said they have sucked up as much water as they can and are using fans and dehumidifiers to try and dry the rest.

”Currently we are kind of in clean-up mode as you can imagine,” Schiesl said. “So we were able to get the water shut off and we have had contractors in today cleaning up all the debris, all the ceilings that collapsed, removing everything.”

City staff said many city departments will be available to serve people through phone or email.

Utility bill payment options during this period include:

ACH (Automated Clearing House) and e-check automatic bill payments will continue as regularly scheduled.

Online at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment

By phone 24/7 by calling 563-589-4144 and then selecting option #1 for phone payments. E-check payments will have no fee. Credit cards will have an applicable transaction fee.

At the drop box outside City Hall at the 13th Street entrance

Checks can be mailed to: Utility Billing, City Hall, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, IA 52001.

Payments can be made at U.S. Bank, Dubuque Bank and Trust, and Fidelity Bank locations if you are a bank customer.

Parking tickets can be paid online at www.cityofdubuque.org/payment, dropped off at the City Hall drop box, paid by credit card over the phone, or in-person at the city’s Intermodal Center located at 950 Elm St. open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Customers seeking assistance with applying or discontinuing service, signing up for financial assistance, or other questions may call the city’s Utility Billing Department at 563-589-4144 between 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday.

