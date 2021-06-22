Show You Care
St. Luke’s to change visitor policy

St. Luke’s Hospital to change visitor policy with decrease in COVID-19 cases and increase in vaccinations.
Signs direct visitors to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital to various departments.(Randy Dircks/KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting June 28th UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital will be changing their visitor policy due to the declining COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations.

St. Luke’s will be extending their visiting hours from 6AM to 8PM. Hospital patients will also be allowed up to two visitors, and the visiting age has been lowered to 12-years-old.

St. Luke’s Behavioral Health units will also be making changes to their visitor policy, but those changes depend on which unit the patient has been admitted to.

St. Luke’s Center for Women’s and Children Health will allow one support person plus two visitors. The visitors must be consistent. Siblings of any age can be considered one of the visitors with no restrictions on visiting hours. NICU and pediatric patients may have two visitors (no sibling visitors).

All hospital visitors must be in good health and will be screened upon their arrival to the hospital. Guest will still be required to wear a mask during their visit. More information on the visitor polies may be found on the hospital’s website.

