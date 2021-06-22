Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Reward benefit concert organized to help locate Xavior Harrelson

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson. He was last seen on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Montezuma.(Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A reward benefit concert to help locate Xavior Harrelson has been scheduled for June 29 at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds in Grinnell.

The 11-year-old has been missing since May 27.

Organizers said all the proceeds from the concert, which will include a silent auction, drinks and food, will go to the reward fund for information regarding Xavior’s disappearance.

The reward is currently at $22,000.

“We want to bring Xavior home,” said event organizer Joy Manatt VanLandschoot “Somebody out there knows where he is or what happened. This community and Xavior’s family needs answers. Hopefully a bigger reward will encourage someone to come forward.”

The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 29.

Iowa music artists Adam Whitehead and Hunter Mason are both set to perform live at the concert.

Organizers encouraged attendees to wear Xavior’s favorite color, orange.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Joel Bartz.
Jury acquits Iowa teacher, coach of assaulting student

Latest News

Signs direct visitors to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital to various departments.
St. Luke’s to change visitor policy
Iowa healthcare workers say unvaccinated patients account for majority of COVID-19 hospitals
Linn County to resume collecting bus fares
HCS cyber attack, HSV COVID numbers and more
Wolfe Eye Clinic alerts patients of exposed personal information
Iowa State Patrol now says a 16-year-old died in a crash in rural Jones County.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in rural Jones County