Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Residents file lawsuit against Chemtool after fire

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to court records, two class action lawsuits have been filed in Winnebago County following the Chemtool fire in Rockton on June 14.

Both are suing for damages, including loss of use and enjoyment of their homes and businesses. You can find the lawsuits here and here.

Plaintiff’s in one of the complaints allege Chemtool was negligent, created a nuisance and failed to exercise reasonable care that would have prevented the explosion.

Ed Manzke is one of the attorney’s representing the residents and said since the complaint was filed, his firm has been busy with people calling. After speaking to many of the residents apart of the suit, Manzke said more than anything, they want answers from Chemtool about how this happened and the potential long-term effects of the explosion.

“Facilities like this don’t have random fires and explosions of this magnitude, something terrible has to go wrong and to see what we all saw last Monday,” Manzke said.

Manzke said they are in the preliminary stages of this case, and it will be a lengthy process. However, they encourage residents interested in joining the lawsuit to reach out.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
Joel Bartz.
Jury acquits Iowa teacher, coach of assaulting student
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County

Latest News

Police released surveillance video showing 43-year-old Jose Montanez with a gun. (Source:...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police arrest suspect who waved gun at bystanders, officers
Police in New Jersey said customers abducted and assaulted a server when she tried to stop them...
Waitress abducted and assaulted after confronting group who didn’t pay bill, NJ police say
Black, a retired staff sergeant, has terminal colon cancer that he blames on the burn pits....
Dying veteran targets burn pits as source of cancer
Black, a retired staff sergeant, has terminal colon cancer that he blames on the burn pits....
Dying veterans blames burn pits for his cancer
Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded