Residents file lawsuit against Chemtool after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to court records, two class action lawsuits have been filed in Winnebago County following the Chemtool fire in Rockton on June 14.

Both are suing for damages, including loss of use and enjoyment of their homes and businesses. You can find the lawsuits here and here.

Plaintiff’s in one of the complaints allege Chemtool was negligent, created a nuisance and failed to exercise reasonable care that would have prevented the explosion.

Ed Manzke is one of the attorney’s representing the residents and said since the complaint was filed, his firm has been busy with people calling. After speaking to many of the residents apart of the suit, Manzke said more than anything, they want answers from Chemtool about how this happened and the potential long-term effects of the explosion.

“Facilities like this don’t have random fires and explosions of this magnitude, something terrible has to go wrong and to see what we all saw last Monday,” Manzke said.

Manzke said they are in the preliminary stages of this case, and it will be a lengthy process. However, they encourage residents interested in joining the lawsuit to reach out.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.