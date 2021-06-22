Show You Care
Poll shows majority of Iowans disapprove of President Biden’s job performance

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new poll shows the majority of Iowans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President.

According to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 52 percent of Iowans disapprove of the job he is doing, compared to 43 percent of Iowans who approve.

Five percent were unsure.

President Biden’s approval among Iowans has gone down since the previous poll in March, when 47 percent approved of the job he was doing.

According to the poll, Biden received low marks from Iowans on the economy, criminal justice, voting laws and immigration.

However, Biden received positive marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as his handling of roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The poll also showed that the majority of Iowans disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris’ job performance - with 50 percent disapproving, 42 percent approving, and eight percent unsure.

Seltzer & Co. polled 807 Iowa adults between June 13-16. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

See the full poll here.

