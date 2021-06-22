Show You Care
Police make arrest in fatal Des Moines shooting of 14-year-old

By the Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old for her role in a fatal shooting on New Year’s Day 2020.

Des Moines Police Department spokesman Paul Parizek said Eliza Sackie of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old Josiah Woods.

Parizek said Sackie and at least four other people were involved in an altercation with another group at a downtown hotel. After that fight, Sackie drove four people to a home where the other group was gathered. Police said that one of Sackie’s accomplices fired several shots into the front porch of that home, killing Woods.

Parizek said more arrests are expected.

