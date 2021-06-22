One killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County

HALE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a mid-afternoon crash in rural Jones County on Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:49 p.m., the Iowa State patrol was sent to a report of a crash along County Road E45, east of Hale. Deputies arrived and found a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado that had collided with a utility pole.

Deputies believe that the pickup truck was traveling eastbound when its driver lost control and went into the south shoulder. Investigators said that the driver overcorrected and went into the north ditch, hitting the utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle was killed. The person’s name is being withheld at this time. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, according to officials.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wyoming Fire Department, Wyoming Ambulance, Lifeguard Ambulance, Red’s Towing, and the Dawson Funeral Home assisted in the emergency response.

