Officials identify Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon

The deputy remains in serious, but stable condition
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious, but stable condition.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s deputy that was shot multiple times when responding to a report of a robbery at a Casey’s General Store in Coggon has been identified.

Officials said Deputy William Halverson, a seven-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in serious, but stable condition.

Deputies responded to an alarm call at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon at about 10:19 p.m. on Sunday.

In a news release, authorities said Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times by a suspect later identified as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue.

Donahue fled in a vehicle, but another Linn County Deputy saw him and a vehicle pursuit ensued until the suspect later crashed the vehicle.

Donahue reportedly fled on foot, prompting a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies from across Eastern Iowa that lasted more than 12 hours. Agencies from across eastern Iowa assisted in the search. The manhunt ended when a KCRG-TV9 crew spotted a man who matched the suspect description walking along Highway 13 near Coggon at about 12:40 p.m. Monday. Donahue was taken into custody without incident.

“This was a tragic and needless shooting that resulted in serious injuries to one of our deputies who was merely doing his job to protect the citizens of Linn County,” Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said.

Donahue is currently in the Linn County jail.

