Man leads officers on chase from Peosta to Farley

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - A chase of a man whose vehicle matched the description of one sought in connection to a theft lasted for several miles, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Peosta Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which officials believed was connected to a theft at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Dubuque. However, the vehicle, operated by Nathan Cross, 38, of Clinton, did not stop and led officers on a chase.

The chase carried on to near the Epworth area, where law enforcement officials used stop sticks to attempt to disable the vehicle. Eventually, the vehicle stopped west of Farley, where Cross was taken into custody.

Cross was charged with eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of license plates, and other traffic violations. He also has two warrants in Dubuque County, one out of state, and another out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.