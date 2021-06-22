Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man leads officers on chase from Peosta to Farley

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - A chase of a man whose vehicle matched the description of one sought in connection to a theft lasted for several miles, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Peosta Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which officials believed was connected to a theft at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Dubuque. However, the vehicle, operated by Nathan Cross, 38, of Clinton, did not stop and led officers on a chase.

The chase carried on to near the Epworth area, where law enforcement officials used stop sticks to attempt to disable the vehicle. Eventually, the vehicle stopped west of Farley, where Cross was taken into custody.

Cross was charged with eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of license plates, and other traffic violations. He also has two warrants in Dubuque County, one out of state, and another out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond

Latest News

An annual push to fix-up homes in Cedar Rapids is taking on a new focus this year. It's part of...
Matthew 25 focuses on long-term repairs, derecho repairs during Transform Week
Matthew 25 launching Transform Week to help low-income families
Matthew 25 launching Transform Week to help low-income families
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
Iowa district court permanently blocks mandatory waiting period for abortion
Robert Geddes, 25, charged with four counts of trespassing to commit a hate crime and four...
Man arrested after leaving anti-gay notes at 4 homes in Boone