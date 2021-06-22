Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man arrested after leaving anti-gay notes at 4 homes in Boone

Robert Geddes, 25, charged with four counts of trespassing to commit a hate crime and four...
Robert Geddes, 25, charged with four counts of trespassing to commit a hate crime and four counts of third-degree harassment.(Courtesy: Boone County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested after allegedly leaving handwritten notes saying “burn that gay flag” at four different houses.

Boone Police said the notes were left at homes that had flags or doormats supporting LGBTQ, and they were all reported within an hour of each other on Saturday. Court documents say all four of the notes had “consistent handwriting, matching paper tear marks and marker bleed through on each page.”

Boone Police say the 25-year-old man who was arrested Monday has been charged with four counts of trespassing to commit a hate crime and four counts of third-degree harassment. The man’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
This photo provided by Linn County, Iowa sheriff’s office shows deputy William Halverson. A...
PHOTOS: Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy
A still image from a dashcam video recorded by a Cedar Rapids Police officer on Monday, August...
Cedar Rapids officials urge residents to water newly-planted trees
Wolfe Eye Clinic is warning current and former patients of a data breach.
Wolfe Eye Clinic warning current, former patients of data breach