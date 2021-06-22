Man arrested after leaving anti-gay notes at 4 homes in Boone

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested after allegedly leaving handwritten notes saying “burn that gay flag” at four different houses.

Boone Police said the notes were left at homes that had flags or doormats supporting LGBTQ, and they were all reported within an hour of each other on Saturday. Court documents say all four of the notes had “consistent handwriting, matching paper tear marks and marker bleed through on each page.”

Boone Police say the 25-year-old man who was arrested Monday has been charged with four counts of trespassing to commit a hate crime and four counts of third-degree harassment. The man’s attorney declined to comment Tuesday.

