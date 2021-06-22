Longtime Kernels batboy Jon Jon is back in the dugout

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jon Teig, better known as Jon Jon, returned to his full bat boy duties on Friday for the first time all season. Before that, due to baseball’s COVID protocols, he was on the spectator side of the plexiglass.

“I was out about six weeks and had to sit in the stands,” Teig said. ““It was great to have me back.”

“John’s part of that tradition here with the Kernels you know he’s been doing it for I think almost 20 years now,” said Kernels’ manager Brian Dinkelman. “My favorite one is when the ball comes from the bullpen from the visiting thing or rolls all the way over here and he picks it up and throws it all the way back to the bullpen,”

Jon Jon hasn’t pulled out his popular peanut butter jelly dance in the clubhouse just yet, and that’s a good thing.

“The dance is good but the only problem is that we’re losing the game whenever he has to bring out the peanut butter and jelly time” Dinkelman said.

His return to the dugout steps hasn’t just been good for him, the team has won in every game he’s been back, lifting their overall record to over .500.

“Ge just is a familiar face for the guys so they see him here, you know, he gives him advice and encouragement, whatever it might be,”

