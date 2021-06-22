Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Longtime Kernels batboy Jon Jon is back in the dugout

By Michael O'Brien
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jon Teig, better known as Jon Jon, returned to his full bat boy duties on Friday for the first time all season. Before that, due to baseball’s COVID protocols, he was on the spectator side of the plexiglass.

“I was out about six weeks and had to sit in the stands,” Teig said. ““It was great to have me back.”

“John’s part of that tradition here with the Kernels you know he’s been doing it for I think almost 20 years now,” said Kernels’ manager Brian Dinkelman. “My favorite one is when the ball comes from the bullpen from the visiting thing or rolls all the way over here and he picks it up and throws it all the way back to the bullpen,”

Jon Jon hasn’t pulled out his popular peanut butter jelly dance in the clubhouse just yet, and that’s a good thing.

“The dance is good but the only problem is that we’re losing the game whenever he has to bring out the peanut butter and jelly time” Dinkelman said.

His return to the dugout steps hasn’t just been good for him, the team has won in every game he’s been back, lifting their overall record to over .500.

“Ge just is a familiar face for the guys so they see him here, you know, he gives him advice and encouragement, whatever it might be,”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sherrif’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide
Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a...
Iowa City man charged with attempted murder for Coralville shooting

Latest News

Jon Jon is back in the Kernels dugout
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, June 21, 2021.
John's Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, June 21, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, June 21, 2021.
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, June 21, 2021
John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, June 20, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, June 20, 2021