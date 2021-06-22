Linn County to resume collecting bus fares

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting July 1st Linn County LIFTS will resume collecting bus fares. LIFTS had stopped collecting fares at the start of the pandemic as one of its COVID-19 safety measures.

Passengers will still be required to wear face masks due to current federal regulations. LIFTS will continue their enhanced safety measures which includes disinfecting buses nightly, additional cleaning during the day, and installing operator cabin partitions.

“Safety is our top priority, and we continue to work tirelessly to protect our customers and bus operators. We thank passengers for their patience and for doing their part to keep everyone safe,” said LIFTS Director, Tom Hardecopf, in a press release.

One way fares on Linn County LIFTS are $3. Rides can be purchased with cash or check when boarding the bus. Additionally, one way ride tokens can be purchased from any LIFTS driver or at the LIFTS office.

