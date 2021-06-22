Show You Care
Iowa healthcare workers say unvaccinated patients account for majority of COVID-19 hospital admissions

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital on Tuesday said the vast majority of COVID-19 patients admitted are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 hospital admissions overall have declined as more people in Iowa get vaccinated for the virus. But healthcare workers are encouraging more people to get vaccinated, especially as new coronavirus variants spread.

“The trends we are seeing reinforce the importance of getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Tony Myers, Mercy’s chief medical officer. “Though improved, I am concerned with the sustained low level of community spread of the virus and the anticipated increase with new variants.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 62 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 11 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 15 patients in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.

A total of 1,460,719 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

“The number of people who are vaccinated in Linn County will prevent a return to previous levels of illness, but we are far from being rid of COVID-19,” said Dr. Dustin Arnold, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital chief medical officer. “We encourage the community to come together and increase our immunity with vaccination.”

The state reported an additional 70 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but had no additional deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,114 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,056 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,787,498 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.6 percent.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get one, visit www.mercycare.org/vaccine, or unitypoint.org/vaccine.

