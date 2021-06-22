Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation asks for help finding missing Creston man

CRESTON, Iowa (KYOU) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for help locating a missing Creston man.

In a news release, the DCI said it is assisting Creston police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into the disappearance of 58-year-old Tim Fechter.

Fechter was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen that morning in the 600 block of Birch Street.

Law enforcement, including the DCI, is investigating Fechter’s disappearance due to the circumstances of his disappearance and his known medical conditions. However, officials said there is no known, or ongoing, threat the public.

Fechter is a white male with blue eyes. He is about 5′11″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on each hand and arm and was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, camouflage cargo shorts and green high top shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or disappearance, is asked to contact the Union County Law Enforcement Center at 641-782-8402 or email the Iowa Missing Persons Information Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.