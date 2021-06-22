Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation asks for help finding missing Creston man

The public is being asked to located 58 year old Tim Fechter from Creston, Iowa
The public is being asked to located 58 year old Tim Fechter from Creston, Iowa(Iowa DCI)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTON, Iowa (KYOU) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for help locating a missing Creston man.

In a news release, the DCI said it is assisting Creston police and the Union County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation into the disappearance of 58-year-old Tim Fechter.

Fechter was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen that morning in the 600 block of Birch Street.

Law enforcement, including the DCI, is investigating Fechter’s disappearance due to the circumstances of his disappearance and his known medical conditions. However, officials said there is no known, or ongoing, threat the public.

Fechter is a white male with blue eyes. He is about 5′11″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on each hand and arm and was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, camouflage cargo shorts and green high top shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or disappearance, is asked to contact the Union County Law Enforcement Center at 641-782-8402 or email the Iowa Missing Persons Information Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Joel Bartz.
Jury acquits Iowa teacher, coach of assaulting student

Latest News

In this March 1, 2021, booking photo, Harvey Hunter Jr. is shown in at the Polk County Jail in...
Man who threatened Iowa governor ordered to have no contact
The CDC is investigating an increase in reports of a cardiac condition in young people who have...
Iowa healthcare workers say unvaccinated patients account for majority of COVID-19 hospital admissions
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Officials identify Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon
Cedar River in Cedar Falls.
Our Town: Cedar Falls closer to breaking ground on River Recreation Project