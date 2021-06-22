Show You Care
Cool start, scattered storms possible later in the day

By Kalie Pluchel
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s out the door, make sure to grab the light jacket!

Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our next system that brings the chance of scattered rain and storms. Our central and southern zones have the highest chance of this, but a few isolated storms could impacts areas north of Highway 30. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures tonight will not fall as much due to cloud cover, in the 60s. Highs the rest of the week will be in the low to mid-80s.

Dry tomorrow and then our pattern turns active again for the end of the week with scattered storm chances. There is the potential for a few stronger storms on Thursday, so make sure to keep checking back for updates.

