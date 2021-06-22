Coggon residents share sigh of relief after manhunt ends

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Coggon was very quiet Monday morning after residents were told to stay inside and lock their doors.

Law enforcement was searching for a man who shot a Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy multiple times at a Casey’s. Once word got around about Stanley Donahue’s arrest, residents said they all shared a collective sigh of relief. Having gone from fearing for their neighbors, family, and friends, and now they are able to return to normal.

Nick Price, a local resident, said the town is typically quiet, especially this time of year. They live just down the road from where the shooting happened and was concerned for his family’s safety.

“We did everything we could to keep ourselves safe. The community did a good job of communicating using social media so as soon as anybody in town learned anything, they shared it so everybody had a chance to know what was going on to feel safer that way,” Price said.

Many of those comments were posted to a Facebook page called the “Voice of Coggon.” That’s where a lot of residents said they found out about the shooting late Sunday night.

