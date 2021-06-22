Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics

In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's 200m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.(Source: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules.

The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month.

His ban expires in May 2024.

Sun’s original 8-year ban was overturned last year on appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court which ordered a fresh prosecution.

Federal judges ruled the first guilty verdict unsafe because a CAS judge showed anti-Chinese bias in social media comments.

The retrial was heard by three new judges on video link last month.

The ruling was fast-tracked ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Joel Bartz.
Jury acquits Iowa teacher, coach of assaulting student

Latest News

In this March 1, 2021, booking photo, Harvey Hunter Jr. is shown in at the Polk County Jail in...
Man who threatened Iowa governor ordered to have no contact
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets
The public is being asked to located 58 year old Tim Fechter from Creston, Iowa
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation asks for help finding missing Creston man