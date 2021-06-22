Cedar Rapids officials urge residents to water newly-planted trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Continued dry weather has led city officials to encourage residents to water trees that the city recently planted along streets.

Over 230 trees were planted in the right-of-way in recent weeks, which are young and susceptible to drought conditions. Officials said the trees need 5 to 10 gallons of water per week, and are asking residents to help keep them alive.

The city offered the following guidance for watering new trees: “If a street tree has a green water bag on it, it can be filled by placing a hose in the smaller opening at the top of the bag. If water comes out of the bottom, the hose is not in the correct hole. Trees without watering bags can be watered by taking a five-gallon bucket, drilling a 1/8 inch hole at the bottom, and very loosely tying the bucket to the white tree guard or the base of the tree. Place the bucket so the hole is facing the trunk and fill it with water one to two times a week. The City also recommends spreading a layer of mulch under the tree canopy but one inch from the trunk of the tree.”

