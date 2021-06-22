Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids officials urge residents to water newly-planted trees

A still image from a dashcam video recorded by a Cedar Rapids Police officer on Monday, August...
A still image from a dashcam video recorded by a Cedar Rapids Police officer on Monday, August 10, 2020, shows the intensity of the winds during the derecho.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Continued dry weather has led city officials to encourage residents to water trees that the city recently planted along streets.

Over 230 trees were planted in the right-of-way in recent weeks, which are young and susceptible to drought conditions. Officials said the trees need 5 to 10 gallons of water per week, and are asking residents to help keep them alive.

The city offered the following guidance for watering new trees: “If a street tree has a green water bag on it, it can be filled by placing a hose in the smaller opening at the top of the bag. If water comes out of the bottom, the hose is not in the correct hole. Trees without watering bags can be watered by taking a five-gallon bucket, drilling a 1/8 inch hole at the bottom, and very loosely tying the bucket to the white tree guard or the base of the tree. Place the bucket so the hole is facing the trunk and fill it with water one to two times a week. The City also recommends spreading a layer of mulch under the tree canopy but one inch from the trunk of the tree.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County
Officials said Deputy William Halverson remains at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics...
Linn County Sheriff’s deputy shot in Coggon identified, suspect in jail with more than $2 million bond

Latest News

Robert Geddes, 25, charged with four counts of trespassing to commit a hate crime and four...
Man arrested after leaving anti-gay notes at 4 homes in Boone
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
This photo provided by Linn County, Iowa sheriff’s office shows deputy William Halverson. A...
PHOTOS: Prosecutors: Robber fired 10 shots at wounded Iowa deputy
Wolfe Eye Clinic is warning current and former patients of a data breach.
Wolfe Eye Clinic warning current, former patients of data breach