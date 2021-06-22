Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Balloon Glow returns Tuesday for Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Balloon Glow returns Tuesday night as part of this year’s Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids.

It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will start with kites, followed by the balloons rising just before dusk.

The balloon glow is set for Tuesday night at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Organizers say pre-sale tickets are sold out and no walk-ups are allowed.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
Joel Bartz.
Jury acquits Iowa teacher, coach of assaulting student
A roadway crash.
Teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Jones County

Latest News

The Balloon Glow returns Tuesday night as part of this year’s Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids.
Balloon glow returns as part of Freedom Festival Tuesday in Cedar Rapids
Residents file lawsuit against Chemtool after fire
The man accused of shooting a Linn County Deputy is set to make his first appearance in court.
Suspect caught in armed robbery and shooting that injured Linn County deputy
In Our Town Cedar Falls -- The University of Northern Iowa is preparing to celebrate its 150th...
University of Northern Iowa to celebrate its 150th anniversary