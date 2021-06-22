Balloon Glow returns Tuesday for Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Balloon Glow returns Tuesday night as part of this year’s Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids.

It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will start with kites, followed by the balloons rising just before dusk.

The balloon glow is set for Tuesday night at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Organizers say pre-sale tickets are sold out and no walk-ups are allowed.

