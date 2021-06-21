Show You Care
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 vehicular homicide case

Kelly Jo Michael
Kelly Jo Michael(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The formal sentencing of a woman who was involved in the death of a 14-year-old Fayette County boy took place on Monday.

Kelli Jo Michael, 27, of Des Moines, will spend 10 years in prison for vehicular homicide, with credit for time served. She will also be obligated to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Kaiden Estling, who was killed when a car driven by Michael hit Estling’s moped along Iowa Highway 150, outside of Fayette, in June 2018.

Police say that Michael was texting while driving her car before the crash. They also said she left the scene of the crash, where Estling later died.

