Taste of early fall in the air today, 40s tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cooler day with highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s. This is average for late September or early October and will give us a nice break from the warm temperatures as of late. Tomorrow, a weak warm front moves in from the southwest. This may generate a few scattered showers or possibly a thunderstorm in the area in the morning and again very late in the day. Nothing heavy or severe is expected. After this, a slightly more active pattern begins to set up with additional rain chances still on track for Thursday into Friday.

