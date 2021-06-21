Show You Care
SYC: Cedar Rapids man going extra mile to fight cancer

By Ethan Stein
Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gary Streit, who lives in Cedar Rapids, has volunteered for the American Cancer Society for more than 40 years. He’s raised close to $1 Million to help people fight cancer.

But, this year Streit is stepping up his fundraising efforts. He said he plans to raise $100,000 this year and walk one lap for each $1,000 he raises.

Streit said he wanted to do something special because the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event is virtual for the second straight year.

“I do a million zoom meetings,” he said. “But to participate in something virtually didn’t really grab me like going out here and doing it would.”

The American Cancer Society said each year Streit ranks as the top fundraiser in Linn County and usually ranks in the top 5 fundraisers across the country. He plans to walk Monday, which is the longest day of the year, to act as an analogy for those dealing with the long battle against cancer. People can walk with Gary for a lap from 6:30 am to 5 pm.

