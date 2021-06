CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Take a look at these viewer-submitted photos sent to us by KCRG-TV9 viewers during Sunday evening’s severe weather.

West of Williamsburg on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Jessica Schropp)

Bernard, Iowa on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Matt Puetz)

Bernard, Iowa on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Matt Puetz)

The city of Washington just after 9:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. These are the Washington high school softball bleachers. (Lydia Williams)

Solon, Iowa on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Kara VeDepo)

Southwest Cedar Rapids on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Danielle L.)

