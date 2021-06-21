Severe weather damage reported in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Bernard Fire received a report of a tornado touching down south and east of the town of Bernard.

Three residents reported damage to outbuildings caused by the storm. The amount of damage is unknown at this time and no injuries have been reported.

The tornado was not confirmed by the National Weather Service at the time of this press release.

Also at around 8:00 P.M., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office and Centralia-Peosta Fire Department responded to 11175 Hidden Springs Ct for a structure fire. believed to have been started by a lightning strike. Smoke and flames were seen coming from their garage. Centralia-Peosta Fire Department was able to keep the fire contained to the single stall garage attached to the residence. Total damage is estimated at $10,000

The Dubuque County Emergency Management has confirmed to KCRG-TV9 the following reported severe weather damage along the Dubuque and Jackson County line:

13 Stoffel Road, cattle shed, grain bin, trees and power lines

953 Molony Road, wires down and damage to farm buildings

