Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
Stanley Donahue (COURTESY)
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sherrif’s deputy charged with attempted murder
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide
Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a...
Iowa City man charged with attempted murder for Coralville shooting

Latest News

Storm damage in Marion County
Storm damage in Marion County
This Summer, the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids are launching new programs for teens.
Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids launches new Summer programming for teens
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
US Supreme Court NCAA Ruling Debrief