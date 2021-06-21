Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado hit south of Bernard, Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service released their preliminary report, saying an EF-1 tornado hit near the Dubuque, Jackson County line.

That’s just south of Bernard.

The survey team said the tornado likely had speeds between 90 and 100 mph.

They were able to determine that due to damage from trees and farm buildings.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said three people reported damage to buildings.

No one was hurt.

The National Weather Service is expected to release their official report on the tornado on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide
Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a...
Iowa City man charged with attempted murder for Coralville shooting
A risk of severe weather exists across eastern Iowa on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Showers and storms likely today, some severe weather possible
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times

Latest News

Storm damage in Marion County
Storm damage in Marion County
COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 30 more cases Monday
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Joel Bartz.
Jury acquits Iowa teacher, coach of assaulting student