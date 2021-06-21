Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man with giant kidneys to undergo major surgery for removal

By CNN Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, England (CNN) - A man is hoping to get his life back after getting both of his enlarged kidneys removed next month.

Warren Higgs has polycycstic kidney disease, which means cysts grow on his kidneys.

The disease can reduce organ function, but that hasn’t happened to the 54-year-old. His kidneys have just grown so large, he’s having trouble breathing.

Surgeons estimate the kidneys weigh about 88 pounds each, making them among the largest kidneys on record.

Higgs’ surgery is scheduled for July 12. He’ll begin dialysis and probably need several follow-up procedures after his surgery.

The Englishman wants to donate one kidney to research and save the other as a memento.

Higgs has an online fundraiser established to get a special modified electric tricycle to regain his fitness.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide
Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a...
Iowa City man charged with attempted murder for Coralville shooting
A risk of severe weather exists across eastern Iowa on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Showers and storms likely today, some severe weather possible

Latest News

Storm damage in Marion County
Storm damage in Marion County
Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s president-elect takes hard line, refuses to meet Biden
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scout troop finds empty lots instead of Airbnbs in Florida Keys
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
After causing 14 deaths, Claudette heads out to sea
FILE - In this June 20, 2016 file photo, the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Empress of the Seas...
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships