Man who shot Linn County deputy in Coggon identified and arrested

Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement has identified and arrested the man who shot and injured a Linn County deputy at a Casey’s in Coggon on Sunday night.

A KCRG-TV9 crew spotted Donahue walking down Highway 13 near Coggon and called authorities, who made the arrest.

Donahue reportedly shot a Linn County deputy multiple times when the deputy responded to a robbery in progress at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon at about 10:19 p.m.

He was seen by another responding deputy, who pursued the suspect until the vehicle crashed on North 3rd Street in Coggon on the north edge of town.

The suspect then reportedly fled on foot. Agencies from across eastern Iowa assisted in the search.

The deputy suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

“This was a tragic and needless shooting that resulted in serious injuries to one of our deputies who was merely doing his job to protect the citizens of Linn County,” Linn County Sheriff Brian Grdner said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

