Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; Manhunt underway near Coggon

Coggon shooting scene
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June 20, 2021, in Coggon, Iowa. (KCRG)(KCRG)
By Aaron Hepker
Updated: 43 minutes ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County Sheriff’s deputy has been shot several times while responding to a robbery in progress call at a Coggon convenience store.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the Casey’s General Store located at 5100 Highway 13 in Coggon. Sources tell KCRG-TV9 that the suspect shot the deputy several times on the store property.

The deputy was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the extent of the deputy’s injuries is not known. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators said an active manhunt is underway in Coggon as officials search for the suspect involved in the shooting. Residents are being told to lock their doors and stay in their homes.

Investigators said the suspect may have fled the area in a vehicle, a description of that possible vehicle is not available at this time.

Highway 13 has been shut down through Coggon, detours are in place.

Check back for updates.

