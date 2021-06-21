Life likely saved by smoke detector in Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning fire in a kitchen at a Cedar Rapids apartment resulted in no injuries, according to fire department officials.

At around 12:29 a.m. on Sunday, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in an apartment, located at 830 Bridgit Lane SE. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire within the kitchen in the unit, which had caused moderate fire damage in the immediate area and smoke damage throughout the apartment.

Officials believe that the fire started when the person inside the unit fell asleep while cooking something. The person woke up after their smoke detector went off, which officials believe likely saved their life.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

