Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Life likely saved by smoke detector in Cedar Rapids apartment fire

A fire.
A fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early morning fire in a kitchen at a Cedar Rapids apartment resulted in no injuries, according to fire department officials.

At around 12:29 a.m. on Sunday, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in an apartment, located at 830 Bridgit Lane SE. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire within the kitchen in the unit, which had caused moderate fire damage in the immediate area and smoke damage throughout the apartment.

Officials believe that the fire started when the person inside the unit fell asleep while cooking something. The person woke up after their smoke detector went off, which officials believe likely saved their life.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. deputy arrested following manhunt
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide
Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a...
Iowa City man charged with attempted murder for Coralville shooting

Latest News

Storm damage in Marion County
Storm damage in Marion County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Stanley Donahue, from Chicago.
Suspect accused of shooting Linn Co. Sherrif’s deputy charged with attempted murder
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Law enforcement obtain surveillance video of shooting in Coggon