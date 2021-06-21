Show You Care
Iowa reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 30 more cases Monday

By KCRG Staff
Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 30 more cases of the virus in Iowa.

A total of 1,459,148 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 373,130 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,114 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 477 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,786,442 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.3 percent.

The state reported 54 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 6 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 14 patients in the ICU and 9 on ventilators.

