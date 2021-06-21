Show You Care
Fall-like Feel in the Air

By Joe Winters
Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A refreshing change. You cannot argue that the weather feels so much better today as the high humidity has departed. Lows humid air remains in place on Tuesday as well. With dry air and a clear sky tonight the lows dip into the 40s getting close to some records. Tuesday afternoon and evening brings a slight chance for showers and storms with a better chance later in the week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

