Cooler afternoon ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are going to get a break from the June heat today with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will be falling into the 40s for a chilly night ahead. We may be approaching record low temperatures, but most likely will stay above those by a few degrees.

Expect increasing clouds through the day tomorrow associated with our next system. There is the potential for a few scattered showers and storms in the morning and then again later in the day, no severe weather is expected. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s the rest of the week. Dry on Wednesday and then scattered storm chances return for the end of the week.

