Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cooler afternoon ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are going to get a break from the June heat today with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will be falling into the 40s for a chilly night ahead. We may be approaching record low temperatures, but most likely will stay above those by a few degrees.

Expect increasing clouds through the day tomorrow associated with our next system. There is the potential for a few scattered showers and storms in the morning and then again later in the day, no severe weather is expected. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s the rest of the week. Dry on Wednesday and then scattered storm chances return for the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times
Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide
Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a...
Iowa City man charged with attempted murder for Coralville shooting
A risk of severe weather exists across eastern Iowa on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Showers and storms likely today, some severe weather possible

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Highs today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Taste of early fall in the air today, 40s tonight
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast