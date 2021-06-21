Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family to return to court Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 20-year-old accused of shooting and killing his family is set to return to court on Friday.

Alexander Jackson faces three counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing his family members on June 15.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on Oak Leaf Court Northeast.

Inside, officers found the bodies of 61-year-old Jan Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Jackson, and his 19-year-old sister Sabrina Jackson.

The suspect, Alexander Jackson, had a minor gunshot wound to his foot.

He blamed the shootings on a “masked intruder.”

Police say there appeared to be no sign of forced entry.

The county prosecutor called the killings an “execution.”

Alexander Jackson is being held in the Linn County Jail on a $3-million bond.

Friends of Sabrina Jackson held a vigil last Wednesday.

