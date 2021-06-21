Show You Care
Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids launches new Summer programming for teens

By Taylor Holt
Updated: 12 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 13-year-old Thierry Boyd and 12-year-old Deronte Strong are mentors for the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Rapids Summer Brain Academy. A primary goal is to prevent summer learning loss for the younger people they work with.

“I wanted to get involved helping the little kids learn and have fun too because they look up to us. We are much older and as they follow we have to set a good example,” said Boyd.

It’s also part of the club’s new career academy 8-week program. The two are among 10 teenagers in the program, which the Director of Programming and Outreach, says is to teach the young people from the inside out.

“We know that the age of 14 they’re starting to think about their careers,” said Lori Ampey. “One thing some of them are missing is are they ready for the challenge of taking on a job? So we’re trying to build good character with them by teaching them about self-care, teaching them about service.”

Boyd, Strong and the other kids will volunteer 100 hours each until August. Ampey says she wants them to look at career development different in the aspect of them also understanding their value in the workplace.

“One of the things we’re trying to teach them when we’re building character is to know what they are looking for in an employer and what are some of the things that are a must for them,” Ampey said.

Ampey says she also wants to push them to think beyond. Boyd plays football and wants a future in the NFL and Strong wants to go into racial justice activism.

“80% of kids are always focused on wanting to be in the NBA and NFL, and I think those are all great choices, but I also think they need to know that there are many options to sports. There a sportscasting. There is owning a team,” said Ampey.

The big takeaway she wants is for them to build confidence in the years beyond right now, starting with this Summer.

“I hope to learn life lessons, and learning more about like things so we can have more knowledge as we are going on to help in the future,” said Boyd.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

