Boone police investigating after anti-LGBTQ notes left on doors

BOONE, Iowa (KCCI) - The Boone Police Department is investigating several complaints about a note opposing LGBTQ rights being left on residents’ doors.

This comes the same month as Pride Month.

Police say the people who reported the incident all had flags or doormats showing support for the LGBTQ community.

Police say they *have identified the suspect and charges are being filed.

One-Iowa is a LGBTQ advocacy group for Iowans.

Courtney Reyes, the group’s executive director, says the only way to make a change is to educate people.

“So people can stand up against that hate with really incredible information because we know that’s how we dispel myths and how we reduce fear,” Reyes said.

The group says it’s rare to get incidents like this one from Boone.

She says people being against one another is counterproductive.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.