Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Boone police investigating after anti-LGBTQ notes left on doors

By KCCI
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, Iowa (KCCI) - The Boone Police Department is investigating several complaints about a note opposing LGBTQ rights being left on residents’ doors.

This comes the same month as Pride Month.

Police say the people who reported the incident all had flags or doormats showing support for the LGBTQ community.

Police say they *have identified the suspect and charges are being filed.

One-Iowa is a LGBTQ advocacy group for Iowans.

Courtney Reyes, the group’s executive director, says the only way to make a change is to educate people.

“So people can stand up against that hate with really incredible information because we know that’s how we dispel myths and how we reduce fear,” Reyes said.

The group says it’s rare to get incidents like this one from Boone.

She says people being against one another is counterproductive.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators on scene of a shooting that injured a Linn County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday June...
Linn Co. Sheriff’s deputy shot several times; manhunt underway near Coggon
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide
Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a...
Iowa City man charged with attempted murder for Coralville shooting
A risk of severe weather exists across eastern Iowa on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Showers and storms likely today, some severe weather possible
Officials said the suspect is a Black male, mid-30’s, about 5’10 to 6’2, and about 200 to 220...
Manhunt continues for armed robbery suspect who shot a Linn County deputy multiple times

Latest News

Storm damage in Marion County
Storm damage in Marion County
The pandemic is still forcing many fundraisers to go virtual, but that hasn't stopped one man...
SYC: Cedar Rapids man going extra mile to fight cancer
The pandemic is still forcing many fundraisers to go virtual, but that hasn't stopped one man...
SYC: Iowa man walks to raise money for cancer research
Iowa State University is developing a new comic book to educate people about mosquitoes.
Iowa State Univ. developing comic book about importance of mosquitoes