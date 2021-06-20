Waterloo Police arrest man for allegedly setting fires in a park

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police arrested a man for allegedly setting fires in a park on Friday night.

Jake Raymond Grinstead, 36, faces 3rd Degree Arson charges.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, people allegedly saw him ignite dry grass in two separate areas in Lafayette Park.

Officers say they found at least eight other spots in the park when fires had been started and apparently burned themselves out.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.