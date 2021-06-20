Storms end the weekend with cooler temperatures beginning the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong to severe storms are possible across eastern Iowa Sunday afternoon and evening with a severe thunderstorm watch already in effect across eastern Iowa.

Storms begin by mid to late afternoon, firing up along the cold front. Initially, the main threats with storms will be large hail and gusty winds along with an isolated tornado or two possible. As the storms evolve and push farther east, gusty winds and hail continue to be threats and heavy rainfall leading to localized areas of flash flooding will also be of concern.

Behind the cold front, look for partly cloudy skies to start the workweek and cooler temperatures, topping out in the lower 70s.

