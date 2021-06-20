Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Showers and storms likely today, some severe weather possible

By Corey Thompson
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A potentially stormy day can be expected for Sunday, with a couple of rounds of activity looking likely.

The first arrives in the morning, bringing a shot at some moderate to heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Following its exit by mid- to late morning, a break precedes another chance for scattered storms later in the afternoon and evening as a cold front arrives. This second round has the better chance at producing some severe weather, with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Following the front, much cooler weather settles in for a couple of days, before warmer and more humid air brings shower and storm chances back toward the latter half of the week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
2 workers, firefighter hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids warehouse fire
A car accident in Jones County sent a 17-year-old to the hospital on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Car accident in Anamosa sends 17-year-old to the hospital

Latest News

A severe weather threat is present on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Another round of storms is expected to fire along the trailing cold front Sunday afternoon,...
Turning more active Sunday with some strong storms possible
Another round of storms is expected to fire along the trailing cold front Sunday afternoon,...
First Alert Forecast
A quiet day ahead across eastern Iowa.
Much quieter weather, for now