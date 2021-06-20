Showers and storms likely today, some severe weather possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A potentially stormy day can be expected for Sunday, with a couple of rounds of activity looking likely.

The first arrives in the morning, bringing a shot at some moderate to heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail. Following its exit by mid- to late morning, a break precedes another chance for scattered storms later in the afternoon and evening as a cold front arrives. This second round has the better chance at producing some severe weather, with large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Following the front, much cooler weather settles in for a couple of days, before warmer and more humid air brings shower and storm chances back toward the latter half of the week.

