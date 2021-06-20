Show You Care
Sentencing scheduled for woman who pleaded guilty to hit-and-run death of Fayette County boy

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - The sentencing for a woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old boy from Fayette County is scheduled to happen on Monday.

Kelli Jo Michael, 27, of Des Moines, pleaded guilty earlier this month to vehicular homicide in the death of Kaiden Estling.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped another charge and Michael admitted to driving recklessly. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Michael will also be required to pay Estling’s family $150,000 dollars in restitution.

Police say back in June of 2018, Michael was texting and driving when she slammed into the back of Estling’s moped. It happened along Highway 150 near Fayette.

Police say Michael left the scene where Estling later died.

Estling’s mother is suing Michael. That trial is set to start on September 29th.

Kaiden Estling's tombstone, pictured on June 27, 2020 in Maynard, Fayette County. Estling was...
Kaiden Estling's tombstone, pictured on June 27, 2020 in Maynard, Fayette County. Estling was struck by a vehicle on June 28, 2018 and was pronounced dead at the scene. On June 26, 2020, an arrest was made in Estling's death. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)

