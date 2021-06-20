Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide

TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - The State Medical Examiner is ruling the death of a Tama County man as a homicide. Officials say the victim, Ryan Cooper, was killed by a gunshot.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of K Avenue-approximately five miles outside of Traer-after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

Investigators said that when first responders arrived on the scene, they found one person dead. Officials have identified that person as Ryan Cooper and say he lived in the home.

The investigation is ongoing. If the general public has information that they believe of importance in this matter, please contact the Tama County Sheriff’s Office at 641-484-3760.

There is no threat to the community.

