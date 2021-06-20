Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide

"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - The State Medical Examiner is ruling the death of a Tama County man as a homicide. Officials say the victim, Ryan Cooper, was killed by a gunshot.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of K Avenue-approximately five miles outside of Traer-after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

Investigators said that when first responders arrived on the scene, they found one person dead. Officials have identified that person as Ryan Cooper and say he lived in the home.

The investigation is ongoing. If the general public has information that they believe of importance in this matter, please contact the Tama County Sheriff’s Office at 641-484-3760.

There is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
2 workers, firefighter hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids warehouse fire
A car accident in Jones County sent a 17-year-old to the hospital on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Car accident in Anamosa sends 17-year-old to the hospital

Latest News

Donault Logan, 19, pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession with Intent to...
Ankeny man sentenced to 10 years for killing pregnant girlfriend
Jake Grinstead, 36, was arrested by Waterloo Police for setting fires in a park on Friday, June...
Waterloo Police arrest man for allegedly setting fires in a park
Kelly Jo Michael
Sentencing scheduled for woman who pleaded guilty to hit-and-run death of Fayette County boy
Vaccine clinic held at Cedar Rapids Farmers' Market
Vaccine clinic held at Cedar Rapids Farmers’ Market