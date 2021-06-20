Ninja Warrior training facility opens in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Stephanie Phillips and her family own and operate the Victory Gymnastics Training Center in Marion.

“Our family just loves fitness so we thought what’s something else that we can do and gymnasts make amazing American Ninja Warriors,”

The facility is directly next to their already existing business, Victory Gymnastics. Wanting to provide a place to train for their children and the public, the new sports center has everything an aspiring Ninja would want.

“They’re getting past the age of competing so we thought what’s next? They all want to train for American Ninja Warrior, so we thought we’d bring something that the entire community can do together then families can come together and train and do this.”

“For like the past three, four years we’ve tried it on and off and we were getting interested,” said Noah Phillips.

The designing process took almost two years.

“We just researched it,” Phillips said. “We traveled all around the country literally as a family like what should we bring to Iowa? And so this is what we came up with. Lets bring something state of the art,”

The plan is to provide Ninja Warrior classes as well as having open gym sessions throughout the week. More information can be found here.

