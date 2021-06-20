Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ninja Warrior training facility opens in Marion

New Ninja Warrior training facility opens in Marion
New Ninja Warrior training facility opens in Marion(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Stephanie Phillips and her family own and operate the Victory Gymnastics Training Center in Marion.

“Our family just loves fitness so we thought what’s something else that we can do and gymnasts make amazing American Ninja Warriors,”

The facility is directly next to their already existing business, Victory Gymnastics. Wanting to provide a place to train for their children and the public, the new sports center has everything an aspiring Ninja would want.

“They’re getting past the age of competing so we thought what’s next? They all want to train for American Ninja Warrior, so we thought we’d bring something that the entire community can do together then families can come together and train and do this.”

“For like the past three, four years we’ve tried it on and off and we were getting interested,” said Noah Phillips.

The designing process took almost two years.

“We just researched it,” Phillips said. “We traveled all around the country literally as a family like what should we bring to Iowa? And so this is what we came up with. Lets bring something state of the art,”

The plan is to provide Ninja Warrior classes as well as having open gym sessions throughout the week. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire near the Amana Colonies Golf Club.
Firefighters respond to fire near Amana Colonies Golf Club
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
2 workers, firefighter hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids warehouse fire

Latest News

Umpire shortage forces many teams across Iowa to reschedule games
Due to severe shortage of umpires, teams are being forced to postpone, reschedule games
Iowa center Luka Garza walks on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Luka Garza nominated for ESPY award
An Iowa athlete is heading to the Paralympic Trials this weekend.
Iowa athlete to compete in Paralympic Trials
The “Iowa Heartlanders” has been revealed as the name of the new ECHL hockey team coming to...
Minnesota Wild announces multi-year affiliation with new minor league hockey team in Coralville