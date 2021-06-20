Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New Iowa polls: majority doesn’t want Grassley to run again, but approve of Ernst’s job performance

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Des Moines Register) - A majority of Iowans say they want someone to replace Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley but approve of the job Senator Joni Ernst is doing.

According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, nearly two-thirds of voters, or 64%, say they think it’s time for someone new to hold Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat.

Only 27% say they would vote to re-elect Grassley. 8% said they are not sure, while 1% said they would not vote.

The 87-year-old lawmaker has held his office for more than 40 years and is currently in his 7th term.

He has not said whether he will run again in 2022.

Another Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll says 46% approve of the job Ernst has done, while 42% disapprove. The remaining percent are unsure.

This is an improvement from a similar poll in March, which showed more people not approving Ernst.

Click here and here to see the original stories at desmoinesregister.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
"Violent death" investigation in rural Tama County
Officials rule ‘violent death’ in Tama County a homicide
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
2 workers, firefighter hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids warehouse fire

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds signs bill cutting taxes, investing in mental health and child care
House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., pauses for reporters after meeting with...
Impatient Democrats prepare to go-it-alone on infrastructure
Breanna Oxley, a public school teacher from Cedar Rapids, has announced her campaign to...
Cedar Rapids public school teacher, Breanna Oxley to run for Senate District 33
Democrats in the Iowa House now have a new House Minority leader.
Rep. Jennifer Konfrst elected Iowa House Minority Leader