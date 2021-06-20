New Iowa polls: majority doesn’t want Grassley to run again, but approve of Ernst’s job performance

DES MOINES, Iowa (Des Moines Register) - A majority of Iowans say they want someone to replace Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley but approve of the job Senator Joni Ernst is doing.

According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll, nearly two-thirds of voters, or 64%, say they think it’s time for someone new to hold Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat.

Only 27% say they would vote to re-elect Grassley. 8% said they are not sure, while 1% said they would not vote.

The 87-year-old lawmaker has held his office for more than 40 years and is currently in his 7th term.

He has not said whether he will run again in 2022.

Another Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll says 46% approve of the job Ernst has done, while 42% disapprove. The remaining percent are unsure.

This is an improvement from a similar poll in March, which showed more people not approving Ernst.

